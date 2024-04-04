DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

