DA Davidson Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.23.
View Our Latest Research Report on BRP
BRP Stock Performance
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.