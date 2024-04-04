DA Davidson Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.23.

DOO opened at C$100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.97.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

