Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $69.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

