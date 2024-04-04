DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 24,483 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.71%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

