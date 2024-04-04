DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,558 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

