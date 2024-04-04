DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 49,145 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 335.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

DFS stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

