DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 6,569 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
