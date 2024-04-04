DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

