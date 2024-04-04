DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 446 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $294.67 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.