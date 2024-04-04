DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in BCE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 124,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 757,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

