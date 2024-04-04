DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.62.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $292.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

