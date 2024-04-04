DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.