DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 377.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

