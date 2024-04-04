DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,697,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

