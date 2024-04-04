DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.