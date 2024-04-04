DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 16,511 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.