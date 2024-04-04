DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

