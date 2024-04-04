DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.