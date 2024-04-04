DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,779 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Motco increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:TTE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.