DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,779 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Motco increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

