DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

