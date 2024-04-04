DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 207.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,157.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

