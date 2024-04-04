Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Delek US Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DK opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

