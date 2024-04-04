Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 42,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Denison Mines Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

