Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,386,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

