Denver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

BSMQ opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

