Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

