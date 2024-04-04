Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 245,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

