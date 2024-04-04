Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

