Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.