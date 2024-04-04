Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,179 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFS opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.