Denver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

