Derek Mapp Acquires 9,153 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report) insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,294.39).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.43, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.50 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

