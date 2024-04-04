Desjardins Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33 and a beta of 1.33. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

