Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 58,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Devon Energy by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

