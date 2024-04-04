DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.69. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 875,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

