Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $108.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

