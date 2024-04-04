Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $47.99

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $45.83. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 11,896,419 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

