Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Disc Medicine traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.64. 96,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 381,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

