DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.