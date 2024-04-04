Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

NYSE DG opened at $159.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.59. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

