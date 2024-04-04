Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 108 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $506.46 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.