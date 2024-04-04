Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $550.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.66.

Shares of DPZ opened at $506.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.13. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $20,189,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

