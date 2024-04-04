DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of DV stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

