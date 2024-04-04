Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (RILYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

RILYM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

