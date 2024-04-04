Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (RILYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance
RILYM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.
About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
