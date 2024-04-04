Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) PT Raised to $45.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,155. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

