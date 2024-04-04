DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. DSV A/S has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

