DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. DSV A/S has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
DSV A/S Increases Dividend
DSV A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.