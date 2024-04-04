Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $321.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $322.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

