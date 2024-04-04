EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Trading 3% Higher

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 28,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 164,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EBET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EBET by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EBET by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EBET by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EBET by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

