EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Trading 3% Higher

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 28,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 164,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
EBET Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EBET
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
