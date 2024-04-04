ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Trading Down 0.5%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

ECB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,859,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.