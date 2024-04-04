Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

