EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $18.82. EHang shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 815,404 shares traded.

EHang Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

